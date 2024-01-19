FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson resigns

WASHINGTON — Robin Hutcheson, administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is resigning from the agency, effective Jan. 26, 2024. Following her departure, Sue Lawless, FMCSA’s executive director and chief safety officer, will serve as acting deputy administrator.

The official announcement came from the FMCSA on Friday, Jan. 19. The previous day, Jan. 18, rumors about Hutcheson’s resignation swirled through the transportation world, and The Trucker received word that an “unnamed source” at FMCSA had confirmed her impending departure.

Hutcheson joined the Biden-Harris administration in January 2021 and was confirmed as FMCSA administrator in September 2022, replacing former administrator Meera Joshi, who departed in December 2021 after less than a year at the agency’s helm.

“It has been the most profound honor to serve in the Biden-Harris Administration, and I am grateful to President Biden for appointing me to these roles,” Hutcheson said in a prepared statement distributed by the FMCSA.

“I thank Secretary Buttigieg for his leadership and confidence and recognize the dedicated team of professionals at the Department of Transportation who work hand in hand with industry partners to serve the American people and keep our country moving forward,” she said.

During her three-year tenure with the Biden-Harris administration, Hutcheson served first as the deputy assistant secretary for safety policy within the Office of the Secretary and then as the FMCSA administrator.

A statement released Jan. 19 by the FMCSA noted Hutcheson’s milestone achievements, which include combatting the COVID-19 pandemic on air and ground transportation, leading the development of the National Roadway Safety Strategy, developing key components of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and helping secure billions in funding, including for the Safe Streets for All program.

“As FMCSA Administrator, Hutcheson focused on the safety of commercial motor vehicle drivers to improve safety outcomes and strengthen the supply chain,” the statement reads. “She took numerous regulatory actions to enhance roadway safety, improve quality of life for drivers, leverage technology and innovation to improve safety, increase the impact of FMCSA grant dollars in communities across the country, and promote transparency across the industry. Hutcheson was a fierce champion for women in the transportation industry and a committed partner to stakeholders.”

Following the FMCSA’s announcement, the American Trucking Associations (ATA) released the following statement:

“Administrator Hutcheson led FMCSA through a critical time as the pandemic, natural disasters, workforce shortages and supply chain disruptions challenged the freight economy in ways never seen before. America’s trucking industry is the heartbeat of this nation, and we depend on partners in government like Administrator Hutcheson who value data and stakeholder input to meet real-world needs and ensure the safe movement of freight across our nation’s highways. We applaud her communication, transparency and commitment to ATA and our members, and we wish her well in her future endeavors.”

David Heller, senior vice president of safety and government affairs for the Truckload Carriers Association, thanked Hutcheson for her efforts.

“Administrator Hutcheson’s service to our industry provided us with a partnership at the federal level so that we could advance safety performance and principals in a manner that benefitted all who traveled along our nation’s roadways,” Heller said.

“The value she placed on industry involvement by engaging and communicating with our members continues to be viewed as the optimum approach towards understanding the enormity of the trucking business and the effects of rules and regulations that are placed on it,” he continued. ”On behalf of all the members of the Truckload Carriers Association, we wish Administrator Hutcheson the best of luck in her future endeavors.”

Debbie Sparks, executive director of the National Motor Freight Traffic Association, also extended a word of thanks to Hutcheson.

“We thank Robin for her service and her commitment to improving highway safety, both the general motoring public and truck drivers,” Sparks said. “Further, we hope that FMCSA continues to further their regulatory agenda without pause, and we look forward to working with acting Deputy Administrator Sue Lawless on important issues for NFMTA members.”