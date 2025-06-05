Trump Administration removes climate change and DEI requirements for bridge grant applicants

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) is announcing nearly $4.9 billion in available funding for major bridge projects through the Bridge Investment Program, and up to $500 million for repairing or replacing bridges in rural areas through the Competitive Highway Bridge Program.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, America is building again,” said Sean Duffy, U.S. Transportation Secretary. “The previous administration handcuffed critical infrastructure funding requirements to woke DEI and Green New Scam initiatives that diverted resources from the Department’s core mission. Under the Trump Administration, America is building again.”

The funding opportunity “removes woke Biden-era requirements that tied critical infrastructure funding to social justice and Green New Scam climate initiatives,” according to an USDOT press release.

Example of Removed Climate Change and Environmental Justice Requirements

Under the Biden Administration, grant applicants were required to show how a project would consider climate change and environmental justice in the planning stage and in project delivery.

Under the new guidelines, the following language has been removed from consideration:

“In particular, applicants must address how the project reduces greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector, incorporates evidence-based climate resilience measures and features, and reduces the lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions from the project materials. Applicants also must address the extent to which the project avoids adverse environmental impacts to air or water quality, wetlands, and endangered species, as well as address disproportionate negative impacts of climate change and pollution on disadvantaged or other affected communities, including natural disasters, with a focus on prevention, response, and recovery.”

Examples of Removed DEI and Workforce Development Requirements

With the Trump Administration’s removal of DEI and Workforce Development requirements, the following language has also been removed for grant applicants.

“Applicants must address how their project will include an equity assessment which evaluates whether a project will create proportional impacts and remove transportation related disparities to all populations in a project area.”

“Applicants must address how their project will create good-paying jobs with the free and fair choice to join a union; promote investments in high-quality workforce development programs with supportive services to help train, place, and retain people in good-paying jobs or registered apprenticeship, with a focus on women, people of color, and others that are underrepresented in infrastructure jobs (people with disabilities, people with convictions, etc.); and change hiring policies and workplace cultures to promote the entry and retention of underrepresented populations.

“Applicants should address how the project promotes local inclusive economic development and entrepreneurship such as the use of Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE), Minority-owned Businesses, Women-owned Businesses, or 8(a) firms.”

Repairing American Bridges

According to the release, the announcement will help address the tens of thousands of bridges across the country – including approximately 42,000 bridges in poor condition – that are in dire need of repair.

“Bridges are an essential part of the nation’s infrastructure because of the vital economic role they play in moving America’s commerce,” USDOT said. “These grants will help address the critical need to move people and goods across the nation, connecting local communities and economies, strengthening national supply chains and improving critical corridors for freight travel.”

Read the updated Bridge Investment Program Notice of Funding Opportunity here.

The Department also announced the availability of up to $500 million in grants to repair or replace aging bridges in 18 rural states under an updated Competitive Highway Bridge Program Notice of Funding Opportunity.

Additional information on FHWA’s Bridge Investment Program can be found at BIP – Funding Programs – Management and Preservation – Bridges & Structures.