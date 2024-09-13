UPS acquires cold-chain logistics provider Frigo-Trans

ATLANTA, Ga. — UPS has announced its agreement to acquire Frigo-Trans, and its sister company BPL, (together “Frigo-Trans”) industry-leading, complex healthcare logistics providers based in Germany.

“The fast-paced innovation in the pharmaceutical industry is creating the need to have more integrated cold and frozen supply chains,” said Kate Gutmann, UPS executive vice president and president of international, healthcare and supply chain solutions. “Frigo-Trans will help deepen our portfolio of solutions for our customers and accelerate our journey to become the number one complex healthcare logistics provider in the world addressing their needs.”

According to a company press release, once completed, the acquisition will enhance UPS’s end-to-end capabilities throughout Europe for UPS Healthcare customers who increasingly require temperature-sensitive and time-critical logistics.

Frigo-Trans’ network includes temperature-controlled warehousing that covers six temperature zones from cryopreservation (-196°C) to ambient (+15° to +25°C); a Pan-European cold chain transportation solution and temperature-controlled and time-critical freight forwarding capabilities.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to customary regulatory reviews and approvals. The value and terms of the transaction are not being disclosed at this time.