UPS showing appreciation to its drivers for Founders’ Day

ATLANTA — UPS is marking its ‘Founders’ Day’ and 116 years of serving customers by celebrating its employees.

According to a news release, the company unveiled an update to its brown delivery vehicles on Monday, Aug. 28, personally recognizing nearly 50,000 UPS drivers.

“This Founders’ Day, I’m proud of UPSers for doing what they do best — and that’s deliver,” said UPS Chief Executive Officer Carol B. Tomé. “No matter the challenge, our team stays focused and continues to deliver the best service for our customers. I’m delighted by the work we’ve done together for our people, our customers and our communities. Our future is bright.”

The personal touches to the trucks will include personalized name plates that recognize drivers who have served for 10 or more years, along with UPS Circle of Honor emblems celebrating drivers with 25 years or more of safe driving.

“I was humbled and honored to have my nameplate on my truck. In my 34 years at the company, it was my proudest moment,” said Ray Vincent, a UPS driver in Cranbury, New Jersey. “Everyone on my route takes interest; business owners and even kids come up asking to take pictures next to my name.”