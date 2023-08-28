Tennessee halting all lane closures for Labor Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways for the Labor Day holiday travel period.
Construction crews will stop all lane closure activity at noon on Friday, Sept. 1, until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, providing “maximum roadway capacity for motorists traveling during the Labor Day holiday,” a news release stated.
“The Labor Day holiday is typically a busy travel time,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “We want to ensure that the thousands of travelers using Tennessee’s roadways during this period arrive at their destinations quickly and safely without being impeded by road construction delays.”
While lane closure activity will be stopped, workers will still be on-site in many construction zones, and drivers are urged to obey posted speed limits.
Drivers convicted of speeding in work zones where workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possibly increased insurance premiums.
