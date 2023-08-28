Love’s Travel Stops’ annual children’s fundraiser begins

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops has launched its annual fundraising campaign for Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals from Aug. 25 – Sept. 29.

This campaign will benefit kids and their caregivers in 116 CMN hospitals across the U.S.

At Love’s Travel Stops, country stores and Speedco locations, customers will have several ways to donate to the cause.

At these locations, customers can purchase balloons for $1, $5 or $20 each, round up their purchase or make a cash contribution. At Love’s hotels, teddy bears are available for $19.99 each. Through the Love’s Connect app on Friday, Sept. 29, customers can purchase any size coffee or hot beverage for $1 for National Coffee Day. All proceeds will go to CMN hospitals.

“Thank you to our team members and customers for stepping up each year and supporting this amazing cause,” said Jenny Love Meyer, Love’s chief culture officer and executive vice president. “It’s inspiring to see how our team members are committed to asking every customer to donate and how they go above and beyond in coming up with new, innovative, grassroots fundraising ideas. Our loyal customers are amazing, and because of their continued generosity, we are closing in on $50 million of lifetime fundraising for this campaign. When they reach into their pockets and hearts to help children, it means the world to us because we know when we change kids’ health, we change the future — for all of us.”

Love’s and CMN Hospitals have been partners since 1999, with Love’s raising $46 million.

Also joining the fundraising efforts are Musket Corporation and Trillium Energy Solutions, two Love’s family companies. They will host their annual sponsorship-led Drive for a Child event in October at Topgolf Houston for the Texas Children’s Hospital.

“Anytime we’re traveling, Love’s is the only place we stop if at all possible,” said Carre Stowell, a mom of twin girls who received treatment from Children’s Health Foundation facilities in Oklahoma. “Since our journey in the NICU, we know whether it’s here in Oklahoma or in other states, Love’s is supporting a local children’s hospital. We know that any donations we make are going to a good cause. So that’s where we’re stopping to spend our money. It doesn’t have to be a lot to make a difference.”

The funds raised for and by CMN Hospitals provide 32 million treatments annually to children across the U.S. and Canada, no matter the circumstances.

All funds stay local and fund hospitals in each community.