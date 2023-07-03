UPS Teamsters to practice picket

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Members of Teamsters 104 who work at UPS will hold a practice picket on Wednesday, July 5, ahead of the July 31 expiration of their contract, according to a statement.

The Teamsters agreement with UPS is the largest private-sector union contract in North America.

According to a news release, “UPS Teamsters are demanding the strongest possible contract and are prepared to strike if UPS fails to deliver.”

“Over 340,000 UPS Teamster delivery and warehouse logistics workers nationwide are fighting to win a strong agreement that guarantees better pay for all workers, eliminates a two-tier wage system, increases the number of full-time jobs, addresses safety and health concerns around heat illness, and provides stronger protections against managerial harassment,” the news release noted.