UPS Teamsters to practice picket

By The Trucker News Staff -
According to a news release, "UPS Teamsters are demanding the strongest possible contract and are prepared to strike if UPS fails to deliver."

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Members of Teamsters 104 who work at UPS will hold a practice picket on Wednesday, July 5, ahead of the July 31 expiration of their contract, according to a statement.

The Teamsters agreement with UPS is the largest private-sector union contract in North America.

“Over 340,000 UPS Teamster delivery and warehouse logistics workers nationwide are fighting to win a strong agreement that guarantees better pay for all workers, eliminates a two-tier wage system, increases the number of full-time jobs, addresses safety and health concerns around heat illness, and provides stronger protections against managerial harassment,” the news release noted.

