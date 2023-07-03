Truck driver faces homicide charges after plowing rig through Erwin, Tennessee, home, killing 1

On July 3, 2023, at 2:28 p.m. Central Daylight Time, this story was updated to reflect new information about the number of people killed.

ERWIN, Tenn. — A big rig driver is being charged with criminally negligent homicide after police say he drove his tractor-trailer through a Tennessee home on July 2 after losing control along Interstate 26.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports that Robenson Vertus, 41, of Connecticut, drove off the right side of the interstate, through a grassy area, striking a fence, vehicle and home.

The impact demolished the residence, injuring two and killing two, the THP said.

Unicoi County Emergency Management Agency Director Jimmy Erwin told the Johnson City Press that the truck caught fire after crashing into the home, which then set it ablaze.

Vertus received only minor injuries.

Police haven’t said what caused Vertus to lose control of his truck.