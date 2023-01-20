US trailer orders end 2022 with near-record levels

COLUMBUS, Ind. – December net U.S. trailer orders of 57,300 units were almost 46% higher compared to November and 115% more than December 2021, according to the January issue of ACT Research’s State of the Industry: U.S. Trailers report.

“Discussions in the last 30 days continue to indicate 2023 is not yet fully open, despite OEMs expanding availability,” Jennifer McNealy, Director of Commercial Vehicle Market Research & Publications at ACT Research said. “Supply-chain concerns still linger, with some manufacturers sharing that the situation for some parts has actually deteriorated and they see no short-term improvement in sight. Regarding demand, most trailer makers continue to see demand exceeding capacity through the end of 2023; although, some have mentioned an erosion in confidence, but are also quick to note that this hasn’t appeared in the form of cancellations.”

McNealy said that at 57,300 net orders, December 2022 was the second highest month since ACT Research started keeping track in 1996.

“The year closed with 361,500 net orders placed, exceeding the previous year’s 249,400 level,” McNealy said. “Approximately 306k trailers were built in 2022, and our projections point to a continuation of that upward trend into 2023.”