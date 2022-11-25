TheTrucker.com
Business Equipment & Tech

Used Class 8 retail sales fall in October, countering seasonal expectations

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  BusinessEquipment & Tech   >   Used Class 8 retail sales fall in October, countering seasonal expectations
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Used Class 8 retail sales fall in October, countering seasonal expectations
Used truck sales typically see a moderate increase in October, relative to September, so the decline was counter to expectations. Used Class 8 retail truck sales for October were meaningfully weaker for longer-term comparisons, according to ACT Research.

COLUMBUS, Ind — According to the latest release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks, published by ACT Research, used Class 8 retail volumes (same dealer sales) were down 19% month-over-month.

Average mileage was flat, with average price down 2% and age up 5%, m/m. Longer term, average price and miles were higher year-over-year, with price up 15% year-over-year.

The report from ACT provides data on the average selling price, miles and age based on a sample of industry data.

In addition, the report provides the average selling price for top-selling Class 8 models for each of the major truck OEMs — Freightliner (Daimler); Kenworth and Peterbilt (Paccar); International (Navistar); and Volvo and Mack (Volvo).

“Same dealer retail sales of used Class 8 trucks fell in September, shedding 19% month-over-month,” said Steve Tam, Vice President at ACT Research. He continued, “Used truck sales typically see a moderate increase in October, relative to September, so the decline was counter to expectations. Used Class 8 retail truck sales for October were meaningfully weaker for longer-term comparisons.”

Tam added, “The near-term drop may foreshadow further softening of demand brought on by a general economic slowdown. We believe broader weakness will be led, at least in part, by reduced manufacturing output and the resultant reduction of freight.”

Supply conditions appear to be improving, albeit, at the margin, Tam noted.

“New truck production rates have been higher in the past several months, as has sales activity,” he said. “There also appears to have been a corresponding uptick in the number of used trucks in inventory.”

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE