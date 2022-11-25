Viral video shows man guiding 18-wheeler into parking spot from outside of cab

DALLAS — A video that’s widely circulating on social media showing a man parking an 18-wheeler while standing outside the cab’s driver’s door has many people scratching their heads — and questioning the safety of the procedure.
The rig reportedly belongs to Continental Truck Driver Training in Dallas, as their logo and contact information can be clearly seen on the tractor’s cab in the video, which is featured below.
“There’s nothing cool about this and if he was one of my driver trainers doing this crap he would not be employed much less training other drivers,” @TherealAvinger tweeted in response to the video.
Twitter user Q Moe Dee tweeted: “This looks cool but it damn sure ain’t practical. It works for an empty parking lot. Try this at a warehouse or backing in from the street and it’s a recipe for disaster. Not taking anything away from the brother, just being practical and honest.”
Twitter user Kenny Mac added: “He can’t see what is on the other side of the truck, at all. No responsible driver would ever do this in a real life situation.”
“I’m a driver and this is the most reckless thing I’ve ever seen,” tweeted @champmo77.
