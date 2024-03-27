TheTrucker.com
Used Class 8 truck price growth expectations pushed further out

By The Trucker News Staff
According to ACT Research, compared to February 2023, February 2024 saw the retail market for Class 8 tractors accelerate nearly 30%.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — According to the latest State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks by ACT Research, the used Class 8 average retail sale price improved 4.4% month-over-month to $62,100 in February.

“On a year-over-year basis, used retail prices were 14% lower,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research. “Until recently, our pricing expectations were for a return to month-over-month growth toward the end of 2024 as the most likely course. Despite February’s encouraging results, recent developments are putting pressure on the forecast. Specifically, we are pushing expectations for the return to sustained month-over-month growth further out.”

Combined, the total market same dealer sales volume fell 43% month-over-month in February.

“Compared to February 2023, the retail market accelerated 29%,” Tam said. “The auction segment rose 89% year-over-year while wholesale volumes increased 143% year-over-year. Combined market results saw volumes increase 57% year-over-year. Expectations for 2024 call for moderate growth relative to 2023.”

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

