Used Class 8 truck price growth expectations pushed further out

COLUMBUS, Ind. — According to the latest State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks by ACT Research, the used Class 8 average retail sale price improved 4.4% month-over-month to $62,100 in February.

“On a year-over-year basis, used retail prices were 14% lower,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research. “Until recently, our pricing expectations were for a return to month-over-month growth toward the end of 2024 as the most likely course. Despite February’s encouraging results, recent developments are putting pressure on the forecast. Specifically, we are pushing expectations for the return to sustained month-over-month growth further out.”

Combined, the total market same dealer sales volume fell 43% month-over-month in February.

“Compared to February 2023, the retail market accelerated 29%,” Tam said. “The auction segment rose 89% year-over-year while wholesale volumes increased 143% year-over-year. Combined market results saw volumes increase 57% year-over-year. Expectations for 2024 call for moderate growth relative to 2023.”