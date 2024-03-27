5 dead, including infant, after car smashes into big rig in Pennsylvania

FARMINGTON, Pa. — An infant and four others died Tuesday afternoon in a crash involving two vehicles and a tractor-trailer.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened at around 2 p.m. on Route 40 in Wharton Township, Farmington.

All of those killed were in the same car, police said, adding that two people in another vehicle and the truck driver sustained minor injuries.

Investigators didn’t say what caused the crash.

According to a KDKA-TV report, the driver of a Honda Accord crossed into the other lane and hit the driver of a semi-truck head on.

All five people in the Honda died at the scene.