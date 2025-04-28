TheTrucker.com
Business

Vertical Cold Storage names new CCO

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  Business   >   Vertical Cold Storage names new CCO
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Vertical Cold Storage names new CCO
Seasoned industry executive Jim Henderson joins Vertical Cold Storage as CCO. (Photo courtesy Vertical Cold Storage)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vertical Cold Storage is announcing the addition of Jim Henderson to its executive team as CCO.

“Jim’s background of successfully managing integrated commercial teams in the extended logistics industry is exactly what our current and potential customers need to address their biggest opportunities and challenges,” said West Hutchison, president, CEO. “His extensive experience in international supply chain management and business development makes him an invaluable addition to the Vertical Cold team.”

Seasoned Leader

Henderson has over 15 years of temperature-controlled supply chain experience that began with serving as vice president of sales and marketing at New Orleans Cold Storage. Prior to NOCS, Henderson held leadership roles at Consolidated Grain and Barge, International Shipholding Corporation and Tropical Shipping.

According to a company press release, Henderson has played a key role in expanding global business segments focusing on ports, drayage, ocean freight, and international trade. He holds a master’s degree in International Business from the University of South Carolina and a bachelor’s degree with a double major in Economics and Spanish from Wofford College.

“Vertical Cold has substantial momentum in the temperature-sensitive logistics sector and I’m thrilled to play a role in its continued growth,” Henderson said. “The company’s commitment to solving the most complex issues facing our customers aligns perfectly with my passion for fostering strong customer relationships and creating innovative supply chain solutions. Vertical Cold has built an outstanding team. I’m already in tune with the executive group, so great things are on the horizon.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE