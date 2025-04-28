Illinois road project prompts lane closures on I-294

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. – A long-term closure of the eastbound lanes on West Lake Street under the Tri-State Tollway (I-294) has begun with a posted detour. In addition, traffic shifts will be needed on the ramp connecting westbound I-290 to West Lake Street in Cook County, according to a media release.

The closures and detours needed are for Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways-led local roadway and bridge construction in Elmhurst and Northlake to accommodate the Illinois Tollway’s North Avenue Interchange Project on the Central Tri-State Tollway (I-294).

The release stated that electronic message signs and construction signage will be put in place to alert drivers in advance of closures and detours, which are necessary to safely accommodate a work zone. Up-to-date closure information will be posted on the Tollway website in the Daily Construction Alert. All work is weather dependent.

Beginning last Friday, eastbound West Lake Street under I-294 was closed. A posted detour is routing traffic to eastbound North Avenue (Illinois Route 64) and south on Railroad Avenue to access West Lake Street. This traffic configuration is anticipated to remain in place through late summer.

The ramp from westbound I-290 to eastbound West Lake Street will remain open, except for a single overnight closure planned for late May to accommodate a traffic shift. A detour will be posted.

Currently, westbound Lake Street is closed at I-294 and a detour is posted. Traffic is scheduled to remain in this configuration through summer 2025. Westbound North Avenue is also currently reduced to one lane in each direction between Railroad Avenue and I-294 to accommodate bridge work through the summer.

Construction in this area is being coordinated with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the City of Elmhurst and the City of Northlake, as well as local fire and police departments.

Construction updates, project information, maps and detour information for work that is part of the North Avenue Interchange Project at I-294 are available in the Projects section on the Tollway’s website at www.illinoistollway.com, as well as on the Cook County construction project webpage at maps.cookcountyil.gov/hwyproject.

The project will include work to realign a portion of County Line Road to accommodate the reconstruction and widening of the Central Tri-State Tollway (I-294) and for the North Avenue Interchange Project that includes construction of a new ramp connecting southbound I-294 to County Line Road to provide new access to North Avenue and Lake Street to help reduce congestion at the interchange and on local roads.

In addition, the North Avenue and Lake Street (U.S. Route 20) intersection will be reconfigured to improve traffic flow and provide new direct access to eastbound North Avenue. Drainage improvements are planned to help alleviate flooding in the area during periods of heavy rainfall. Construction of detention ponds to hold stormwater and the installation of new storm sewers will help address flooding along North Avenue.

Ongoing lane closures and traffic shifts are scheduled to continue through this year on these local roadways to allow Cook County to complete the roadway improvements which includes pavement reconstruction, bridge work, watermain reconstruction, drainage installation and traffic signal modifications.

In partnership with the Illinois Tollway and cities of Northlake and Elmhurst, Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways, led the project’s design and is constructing project improvements. This work is in coordination with the Illinois Tollway’s 16 year, $15 billion capital program, Move Illinois: The Illinois Tollway Driving the Future.