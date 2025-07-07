VIPAR Heavy Duty names Joe Meyer vice president of business development

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. —The VIPAR Heavy Duty Family of Companies is promoting of Joe Meyer to vice president of business development.

“Joe is a terrific program manager who has built deep relationships across the industry,” said Larry Griffin, vice president of program management. “He skillfully aligns supplier strengths with customer requirements, resolves challenges in a fair and professional manner, and represents VIPAR with integrity. While we’ll miss him in program management, I’m confident he’ll thrive as vice president of business development.”

Seasoned Industry Veteran

Meyer brings 35 years of experience in the heavy duty aftermarket and has been an integral part of the VIPAR Heavy Duty organization, serving as program manager since 2018.

Meyer has been responsible for leading strategic supplier relationships and developing high-value programs across VIPAR Heavy Duty and its family of companies. Known for his thoughtful, strategic approach and ability to connect supplier capabilities with distributor needs, Meyer has played a key role in advancing several of the organization’s largest and most successful programs, according to VIPAR.

Meyer’s extensive career includes sales and sales management roles with Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, Grote Industries, Borg Warner Automotive, and Chicago Rawhide (now SKF). His dual experience in sales and program management—along with a keen understanding of both supplier and distributor needs—positions him exceptionally well for his new role, where he will oversee the organization’s growth initiatives and partnerships across The Americas, according to VIPAR.

Thoughtful Leader

“Joe has spent his entire career in sales and strategy. He’s a planner, a thoughtful leader, and someone who never takes shortcuts,” said Chris Baer, president, CEO, VIPAR “He’s worked closely with each of our department heads, knows our business inside and out, and understands the pressures that both our distributors and suppliers face. Having someone with his knowledge, vision, and people skills on our leadership team is a real advantage.”

Meyer holds a degree from Southwest Missouri State University and will continue to be based out of his office in St. Louis, Mo.

“I am truly blessed with this opportunity, and I look forward to working with my team, distributors, and suppliers to mutually grow the business as VIPAR Heavy Duty moves forward,” Meyer said. “The industry continues to change and evolve, and I look forward to the challenges that it will bring.”