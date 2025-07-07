Georgia DPS says 13 died on state roads during holiday weekend

There were 13 fatalities on Georgia roads during the 4th of July holiday weekend, according to numbers provided by the state law enforcement officials.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety released progressive statistics on traffic incidents throughout the holiday period that began at 6 p.m. on Thursday and ended on Sunday night just before midnight.

The DPS reported that 13 had died over the reporting period.

Georgia DPS reported as of 6 p.m. on Sunday that seven incidents had occurred with commercial motor vehicle involvement. It is unclear how many of the CMV involved crashes are relevant to the fatalities reported.

There were also 433 DUIs, and 29 crashes involving persons under the influence. It is also unclear how many of the UI-involved crashes contributed to the death numbers.

DPS reported 610 distracted drivers, and issued 1,082 seatbelt citations.

There were 203 total crash reports with 89 persons injured over the reporting period.