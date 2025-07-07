Crash involving big rig kills elderly woman in Alabama

A woman is dead after a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 20 on Sunday morning.
The crash occurred around 7:23 a.m. near mile marker 207 according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash resulted in the death of 74-year-old woman from Summerville, South Carolina.
Authorities report that Elizabeth E. Melton was driving a 2024 Buick Encore when it collided with a 2019 Land Rover Discovery driven by James Johnson, 65, of Covington, Georgia.
Following the initial impact, a 2024 Volvo tractor-trailer operated by Joshua J. Waiters, 36, of Roanoke, Virginia, struck the Buick.
Melton was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger in her vehicle, David Clark, 62, of Carrollton, Georgia, sustained injuries and was transported to Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton for treatment.
No other injuries were reported.
