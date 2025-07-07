TheTrucker.com
Crash involving big rig kills elderly woman in Alabama

By Bruce Guthrie -
An elderly woman died in a three-vehicle accident over the holiday weekend.

A woman is dead after a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 20 on Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 7:23 a.m. near mile marker 207 according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash resulted in the death of 74-year-old woman from Summerville, South Carolina.

Authorities report that Elizabeth E. Melton was driving a 2024 Buick Encore when it collided with a 2019 Land Rover Discovery driven by James Johnson, 65, of Covington, Georgia.

Following the initial impact, a 2024 Volvo tractor-trailer operated by Joshua J. Waiters, 36, of Roanoke, Virginia, struck the Buick.

Melton was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger in her vehicle, David Clark, 62, of Carrollton, Georgia, sustained injuries and was transported to Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

