Volvo Trucks to exhibit powertrain, electromobility solutions at trucking show

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America plans to showcase the Volvo VNR Electric 4×2 tractor and Volvo VNL 760 model in its booth (No. 1005) at the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council 2022 Spring Meeting March 7-10 in the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. A cutaway of the latest-generation D13 Turbo Compound engine and the new Volvo VNR Electric motor are also planned to be on display.

“Volvo Trucks’ booth showcasing our sustainable transport solutions at the TMC event this year will allow attendees to catch a glimpse of the latest advancements firsthand,” Andy Brown, product marketing manager at Volvo Trucks North America, said. “These best-in-class innovations demonstrate Volvo Trucks’ commitment to providing intelligent, energy-efficient solutions to our customers – without compromising on safety, high performance and drivability.”

On display in the Volvo Trucks booth will be the first-generation Volvo VNR Electric model. Produced at the Volvo Trucks’ New River Valley manufacturing facility in Dublin, Virginia, the first-generation Volvo VNR Electric provides decarbonized transport solutions for customer applications and driving cycles with local and regional distribution ranges.

“Volvo Trucks continues to lead in the deployment of sustainable Class 8 zero-tailpipe emission vehicles for the North American trucking industry as the company announced earlier this year that production of the next-generation Volvo VNR Electric model will begin in Q2 2022,” according to a company news release.

This next-generation VNR Electric model features an improved battery design resulting in a 40% battery capacity increase, a six-battery pack option capable of up to an 85% increased range of up to 275 miles, faster charging resulting in a 15% reduction in charging time and more configurations for heavy-duty transport, the news release stated.

A VNR Electric motor will also be on display in the Volvo Trucks booth for attendees to inspect.

Another planned highlight in the Volvo Trucks booth at the TMC event will be the company’s flagship VNL 760 model featuring the Xceed fuel efficiency package and the FlowBelow AeroKit®.

The next-generation D13TC engine, now standard in all Volvo VNL models, will also be showcased as a cutaway. The Volvo D13TC provides optimized performance, efficiency and cost savings, delivering up to 6% fuel economy improvements over the Volvo D13 VGT engine, in addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Volvo Trucks’ TMC conference exhibit highlights include:

Volvo VNL 760

Volvo D13TC engine, XE Economy 425 HP and 1750 pound-feet of torque

13,200 pound front axle

40,000 pound rear axle

Volvo Dynamic Steering (VDS)

Volvo Active Driver Assist (VADA) 2.0

Xceed fuel efficiency package

FlowBelow AeroKit aerodynamic package

First-Generation Volvo VNR Electric 4×2 Tractor

455 HP and 4,051 pound-feet of torque

I-Shift automated manual transmission, two-speed

12,500 pound front axle

23,000 pound rear axle

VADA 2.0

Further innovative Volvo Trucks North America news will be announced at the TMC show.