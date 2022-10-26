Volvo’s electromobility tool to help customers make decisions on electric trucks

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America has introduced a new electromobility total cost of ownership (TCO) tool to help potential customers decide whether purchasing and operating zero-tailpipe emission battery-electric trucks is right for them and their businesses.

The TCO tool, now available for Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle Dealerships throughout North America, is part of Volvo Trucks’ “concierge approach to electromobility, which includes helping customers implement solutions that achieve both economic and environmental, social and governance goals,” a news release stated.

“When evaluating the investment of deploying a truck into your fleet, the purchase price is only one factor,” Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America, said. “While battery-electric trucks currently require a higher up-front purchasing investment than traditional diesel trucks, customers can benefit from available funding and incentive programs. Additionally, electric trucks eliminate many of the standard maintenance requirements compared to diesel trucks and offer managed charging costs, and the ability to make meaningful progress toward sustainability goals. Our electromobility TCO tool helps customers to understand and evaluate the full impact of their fleet purchasing decisions.”

Evaluating the TCO of operating a commercial vehicle requires the consideration of multiple fixed and variable costs throughout the vehicle’s lifetime, including purchase price, maintenance, fueling, funding, tax credits and other factors, according to Volvo.

“Through the TCO tool, prospective electric adopters can see the bigger picture, allowing for better long-term purchasing decisions that help promote the decision to transition to zero-tailpipe emission transportation solutions,” according to the news release. “When all these factors are evaluated, the TCO tool provides fleets with a transparent projection and comparison of the lifetime cost between battery-electric trucks and their diesel counterparts — including costs for repairs and maintenance, the current price of diesel fuel and electricity, and the estimated cost to purchase and install fueling or charging infrastructure.”

