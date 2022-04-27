Walmart celebrates grand opening of South Carolina distribution center

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. – Walmart associates and managers recently joined local residents and elected officials for the grand opening of Walmart’s highly anticipated $220 million import distribution center in Ridgeville, South Carolina.

The event featured remarks from Gov. Henry McMaster and Mike Gray, senior vice president of supply chain operations at Walmart; as well as a congratulatory video from John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart; and concluded with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

“Our team of more than 980 associates from Dorchester County and the surrounding communities are excited to officially open the doors to our new Import Distribution Center,” Jeff Holzbauer, general manager of Import Distribution Center No. 8980 at Walmart U.S., said.

“South Carolina is home to some of the country’s most convenient and efficient modes of transportation, including the Port of Charleston and Interstates 26 and 95. Being a member of this community means having the advantage of the region’s existing infrastructure as well as a pool of experienced associates familiar with it. Cutting this ribbon today signifies our commitment to that community.”

Dorchester County was selected as the location due to South Carolina’s business friendly environment as well as the proximity to the nearby deep-water Port of Charleston, a news release stated.

The new center will store and sort imported goods that arrive through the Port of Charleston — the country’s eighth-largest port — for delivery to 850 regional Walmart and Sam’s Club locations across the Southeast.

Once fully operational, the facility is expected to increase local port volumes by approximately five percent.

During the grand opening event, Holzbauer shared that the new facility is well on its way of surpassing its initial hiring goal of 1,000. Working alongside the Department of Commerce, Walmart expects to soon employ more than 1,300 local full-time associates at the new facility.

During the grand opening ceremony, Walmart celebrated its commitment to the community by presenting $10,000 to Going Places, a local nonprofit organization whose mission is to bring joy to kids-in-need through the gift of bicycles.

The new Ridgeville facility is located at 1030 Timothy Creek Rd. The 3 million square-foot facility (equivalent in size to 52 football fields) will become Walmart’s first Import Distribution Center in the state of South Carolina to leverage the port.