Gasa Logistics selects W Energy Software’s TMS to advance digital transformation

TULSA, Okla. — W Energy Software has announced that Gasa Logistics has signed software licenses for its transportation management system (TMS)

Equipped with W Energy Software’s cloud-based suite of back-office applications purpose built for carriers and mobile app for drivers, Gasa “gains new capabilities to optimize its fleet of trucks in real time, automatically manage logistics and accelerate transportation of fuel to onsite storage locations for customers across California,” according to a news release.

“W Energy Software’s TMS aligned with our mission to provide customers with a seamless and nearly invisible service so they can spend more time delivering products by avoiding costly time at a crowded fuel island,” Jack Saryan, CEO of Gasa, said.

“With automated dispatch and adaptive route optimization, the TMS software and mobile app will work very similar to Uber where drivers automatically receive orders and are guided along the most efficient path to delivery locations, providing us with unique insights into driver utilization and elevating customer experience to new levels.”

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Gasa touts itself as a “leader in Mobile On-site fueling, delivering ultra-low sulfur diesel, renewable diesel and biodiesel directly to fleets and construction site equipment,” the news release stated.

“As Gasa’s onsite mobile fueling operations grew, the service provider recognized the value of cloud-based transportation management systems, which offer automation and real-time logistics capabilities to match its operational needs. Gasa selected W Energy Software’s TMS to manage fleet logistics, automate dispatch and ensure the most efficient delivery of fuel to its customers.”

Mark Hill, CEO of W Energy Software, said, “We are honored to have been selected by Gasa to empower their back-office team and drivers with next generation solutions to track shipments in real time, optimizing logistics and costs at every moment. W Energy Software has become the go-to transportation management system for digital innovators like Gasa who are increasingly embracing the many advantages of our SaaS TMS that offers superior price, fleet management and real time mobile capabilities as well as W Energy Software’s standout customer service and relentless innovation.”