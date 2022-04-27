Kansas trooper survives big rig strike on I-70

ELLIS, Kan. — A Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) trooper was struck by an 18-wheeler along Interstate 70 Tuesday while conducting a safety inspection on another rig.

According to a KHP Facebook post, the trooper, identified only by his last name of Summers, was not seriously injured.

The post states that Summers was standing “at/in the (driver’s) door of the truck he was inspecting when this happened. Thankfully he was not seriously injured, this could have easily been much worse!”

Kansas law requires drivers to move over for a stationary emergency vehicle on a multi lane highway.

“We are out every day trying our best to make sure Kansas roads are safer for everyone to travel on, please give us room to do this!” the Facebook post states.

Summers’ trooper vehicle, a Dodge Charger, was severely damaged and pushed underneath the tractor-trailer he was inspecting. The door of the tractor was forced forward and destroyed.