Kansas trooper survives big rig strike on I-70

By The Trucker News Staff -
This Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) trooper's Dodge Charger was severely damaged Tuesday after being struck by a big rig. (Courtesy: KHP)

ELLIS, Kan. — A Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) trooper was struck by an 18-wheeler along Interstate 70 Tuesday while conducting a safety inspection on another rig.

According to a KHP Facebook post, the trooper, identified only by his last name of Summers, was not seriously injured.

The post states that Summers was standing “at/in the (driver’s) door of the truck he was inspecting when this happened. Thankfully he was not seriously injured, this could have easily been much worse!”

Kansas law requires drivers to move over for a stationary emergency vehicle on a multi lane highway.

“We are out every day trying our best to make sure Kansas roads are safer for everyone to travel on, please give us room to do this!” the Facebook post states.

Summers’ trooper vehicle, a Dodge Charger, was severely damaged and pushed underneath the tractor-trailer he was inspecting. The door of the tractor was forced forward and destroyed.

279419761 532847168203367 3818000398349988134 n
A Kansas State Patrol (KSP) trooper was conducting a safety check on this big rig when another 18-wheeler struck his cruiser and this rig. The trooper is OK. (Courtesy: KSP)
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

