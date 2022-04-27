TheTrucker.com
Driver dead after high winds blow tractor-trailer off I-40

By The Trucker News Staff -
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas — A tractor-trailer driver is dead after high winds caused him to lose control of his truck on April 23 on Interstate 40 near Adrian, Texas.

KVII-TV reports that Singh Bahadur, 34, of Manteca, California, was driving east on I-40 Saturday morning when a high crosswind lifted his semi-trailer off the highway.

Bahadur reportedly tried to get the trailer back onto its wheels, but wound up traveling into the center median, with the vehicle rolling onto its left side.

KVII-TV reports that Bahadur was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

