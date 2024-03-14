Weller Truck Parts named PACCAR Parts’ 2023 Supplier of the Year

RENTON, Wash. — PACCAR Parts has chosen Weller Truck Parts as the company’s 2023 Supplier of the Year.

Weller was recognized with the award for its dedication to producing quality re-manufacturing, inventory expansion and shipping efficiency, according to a news release.

“Weller has been a long-standing trusted partner of PACCAR Parts for over 20 years,” said Laura Bloch, PACCAR Parts’ general manager and PACCAR vice president. “Their dedication to consistently improving manufacturing processes and shipping capabilities has led them to this achievement.”

In the news release, PACCAR stated that throughout 2023, Weller “contributed to PACCAR Parts’ overall network performance by exceeding 17% year-over-year in growth, producing an on-time shipping rate of over 99% and strengthening PACCAR Parts’ customer satisfaction and trust.”

Weller President Terry Stranz said the company is proud to receive this recognition.

“We’re confident that our offerings will continue to expand and strengthen our partnership with PACCAR Parts in the next year and beyond,” Stranz concluded.