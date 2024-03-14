Mack Trucks introduces mobile off-grid charging system to test electric vehicles

NEW ORLEANS — Mack Trucks plans install mobile Mack MD Electric charging units for customers who test electric vehicle demos from dealers.

This announcement was made at the American Trucking Association’s Technology and Maintenance Council Annual Meeting and Transportation Technology Exhibition, held from March 4 to March 7 in New Orleans. It will be available for a limited time.

“This system will allow the customer or dealer to charge trucks — whether it’s a demo unit or a multi-unit ride-and-drive event at the dealer — without having charging infrastructure readily available at their site,” said Ryan Saba, energy solutions manager for Mack Trucks. “Mack hopes that this option will help customers more easily experience the benefits of e-mobility and a more sustainable transportation option.”

According to a news release, the Mack MD (medium duty) Electric charging units can be configured as a Class 6 or 7 vehicle.

It will feature a permanent three-phase a Permanent Magnet Synchronous 260 horsepower motor powered by Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) Oxide lithium-ion batteries rated at 240kWh.

The batteries will be suitable for an estimated range of up to 230 miles, Mack said.

The off-grid charging system will include a generator that is powered by renewable propane and a 120kW charger that is mounted on the back of the MD Electric truck that transports it.

For more information about the off-grid charging system, Mack MD Electric or Mack LR Electric, visit www.macktrucks.com.