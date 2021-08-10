WIT announces top woman-owned businesses in transportation for 2021

PLOVER, Wis. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) has recognized 17 companies on its list of 2021 Top Woman-Owned Businesses in Transportation.

The list is designed to recognize women in leadership and encourage more women to become proactive leaders in their organizations — and even start their own businesses, according to Ellen Voie, president and CEO of WIT.

Entrepreneurship is a viable means of economic self-sufficiency, and many women are choosing an enterprise connected to transportation to be part of their career aspirations, according to Brian Everett, publisher of WIT’s Redefining the Road magazine.

Criteria used to identify qualified applicants include majority ownership by a woman, financial stability and growth, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. Each company was nominated and chosen based on its business success and accomplishments, including those related to gender diversity.

The list includes companies from a diverse range of business sectors in the commercial freight transportation marketplace, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Companies named to WIT’s 2021 Top Woman-Owned Businesses” list, along with the primary female business owners are: