Kenworth, Cummins partner to offer low-emission natural gas engine on Next Gen T680

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Kenworth T680 Next Generation tractor is now available with the Cummins Westport ISX12N near-zero emission natural gas engine.

The T680 Next Gen offers the 12-liter Cummins Westport ISX12N, which has ratings up to 400 horsepower and 1,450 lb-ft of torque. The engine can operate on compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable natural gas (RNG). The ISX12N engine features a closed crankcase ventilation system, a maintenance-free three-way catalyst, on-board diagnostic capability and engine control module with excellent durability.

The ISX12N engine is certified by both the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and California Air Resources Board (CARB). The engine meets CARB’s optional low NOx standard of 0.02 g/bhp-hr.

“The Cummins Westport ISX12N provides an excellent, near-zero emissions solution for fleets and truck operators that order the Kenworth T680 Next Generation for service in line haul, pickup and delivery, and regional haul applications,” said Genevieve Bekkerus, Kenworth marketing director.

Available in day cab, 40-inch, 52-inch and 76-inch sleeper configurations, the T680 Next Gen is standard with the proprietary PACCAR Powertrain featuring the 2021 PACCAR MX-13 engine, PACCAR TX-12 automated transmission and PACCAR DX-40 drive axle.