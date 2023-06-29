Women In Trucking Association’s ’23 Index data shows 12.1% of all professional truckers are female

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) has released findings of its 2023 WIT Index.

The index is the industry’s barometer to benchmark and measure each year the percentage of women who make up critical roles in transportation, according to a WIT news release.

The 2023 WIT Index survey found a substantial number of women in leadership roles.

Approximately 31.6% of women are in C-Suite/executive positions, 36.9% are in supervisory leadership roles and 28.4% serve on boards of directors. In addition, the WIT Index found that among the participants, 12.1% of all professional drivers are women.

A significant number of respondents represent major companies involved in transportation with more than 10,000 employees (14.2% of respondents) or large companies with 1,000 to 4,999 employees (13.4% of respondents).

However, small and medium-sized companies also are well-represented in the 2023 WIT Index.

In fact, 23.1% have less than 50 employees and another 33.8% have 50 to 499 employees.

From January through April 2023, WIT conducted the survey of organizations of all sizes in transportation to gather percentages of women in their workforce. The respondents were asked to report data that included demographics, status of the company’s diversity and inclusion policy, and percentages of females in various roles within the company.

There were 350 organizations that reported their gender diversity statistics in the 2023 WIT Index survey.

A majority of them (51.8%) have for-hire fleets or private fleets as part of the organization’s operations.

Of those respondents representing organizations with fleet assets, 41% were reporting on behalf of motor carriers of various types (full truckload, less-than-truckload, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited and liquid) and 10.8% were reporting on behalf of manufacturers, retailers, distributors and other company types with private fleets.

Another 14.2% of respondents were reporting on behalf of intermediary companies, including third-party logistics companies, truck brokers and intermodal marketing companies (IMCs).