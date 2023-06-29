Video shows storm chaser helping trucker after tornado overturns rig in Hawk Springs, Wyoming

HAWK SPRINGS, Wyo. — A storm chaser helped save a semi-truck driver after a tornado overturned his rig on June 23 in Wyoming.

Storm chaser Reed Trimmer captured the incident on camera.

It begins with him pulling over to the side of the road and yelling, “Truck overturned! Gotta check out the truck!”

As Trimmer approaches the overturned Volvo, he asks the driver if he is OK. Trimmer then begins to pull the broken windshield off of the truck to help the driver out.

The driver, bloodied and dazed, is urged to hurry as large hail begins to fall at the scene and a tornado forms in a nearby field.

“We gotta go, sir!” Trimmer said.

As the hail worsens, Trimmer and one of his associates climb into the wrecked truck with the driver for shelter.

Eventually, everyone made it to safety, and the driver is reportedly fine.

Below is video of the incident.