Women of Trucking: Joyce Brenny transitioned from driver to company owner, works to help others in the industry

In honor of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) recognizes the growing number of women who are supporting the trucking industry and working to keep America moving forward.

In 1981, Joyce Sauer Brenny, founder and CEO of Brenny Transportation Inc., began her career as a semi-truck driver, hauling railroad ties. In 1986, she transitioned into sales and management at a large carrier. A decade later, she founded her own logistics and trucking company, based in in St. Joseph, Minnesota.

Brenny Transportation, a Certified Women Business Enterprise, has been named a Top Place for Women to Work by Women In Trucking. Brenny, who says she has a “definite passion for people,” has made it her personal mission to support other women at her company and in the transportation workplace.

In addition, Brenny said she believes it is “her purpose to improve the trucking industry for those who have dedicated their life to serve in the noble profession of trucking and transportation.”

During her career in the trucking industry, Brenny has held numerous leadership positions. She currently serves on the Minnesota Trucking Association board of directors and the American Trucking Associations safety policy committee. She was the first woman trucker to chair the Minnesota Trucking Association.

In addition, Brenny serves as president of the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund, a nonprofit organization that helps truck drivers and their families when an illness or injury causes them to be out of work.

Brenny has also received recognition for her work in trucking. In 2012, she was named the most influential woman in trucking by WIT.