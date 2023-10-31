XPO breaks ground for new service center in central Florida

GREENWICH, Conn. — XPO has broken ground on a new service center in Lakeland, Florida.

The 31,713-square-foot facility is being constructed on approximately eight acres of land near Interstate 4 and Commonwealth Avenue, a news release stated.

Dave Bates, chief operating officer of XPO, said, “We’re excited to expand our footprint in the dynamic central Florida region as we continue to grow capacity in strategic markets where we expect strong long-term demand. This new service center in Lakeland will greatly benefit our customers and provide best-in-class freight transportation service to businesses across the state. It also allows us to support the local community with well-paying jobs.”

According to the news release, the expected timeframe for the grand opening of the service center is the second quarter of 2024.

Once construction is complete, XPO is expecting to employ approximately 75 people from the surrounding community and provide 60 doors to the thriving interstate corridor.