Average US diesel prices see slight dip

By The Trucker News Staff -
LITTLE ROCK — Average U.S. diesel fuel prices are down just a week after seeing hikes across most of the nation.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel sat at $4.454 as of Oct. 30. That’s down from $4.545 on Oct. 23.

The average price rose to that point from $4.444 on Oct. 16, according to the EIA.

Average prices in every region of the U.S. saw slight declines on Oct. 30, with the biggest decrease in California. The Golden State saw average diesel prices drop from $6.016 on Oct. 23 to $5.890 on Oct. 30, according to the EIA.

The Trucker News Staff

