XPO named National Less-Than-Truckload Carrier of the Year by MODE Global

By The Trucker News Staff -
XPO, an LTL transporter, has been awarded the National LTL Carrier of the Year by MODE Global for being exceptional in its approach, delivery and support. (Courtesy: XPO)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Less-than-truckload (LTL) transporter XPO has been named National LTL Carrier of the Year by MODE Global.

According to a news release, “XPO and MODE have worked together to provide quality LTL shipping solutions for customers for over a decade.”

Chase Smith, vice president of carrier services for MODE, called 2022 “an amazing year of growth with XPO. Their commitment to being an industry-leading LTL provider supports our employees and agents in ensuring high customer satisfaction. We deeply value our partnership with XPO and anticipate continued success in 2023.”

The MODE carrier awards are based on specific performance criteria, such as service quality, technological capabilities, customer service excellence, volume and revenue growth, as well as collaboration and communication, the news release noted.

XPO was awarded National LTL Carrier of the Year for being exceptional in its approach, delivery and support, according to MODE.

“This award is a testament to our ability to deliver high-quality results across our LTL network, due in large part to the unwavering commitment of our employees,” Mario Harik, XPO’s CEO. “We thank MODE for recognizing our strong record of customer service and collaboration.”

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

