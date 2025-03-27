XPO named one of “America’s Most Innovative Companies”

GREENWICH, Conn. — XPO has been named to Fortune’s list of America’s Most Innovative Companies for 2025.

“We’re proud to be recognized by Fortune as one of America’s most innovative companies, said Mario Harik, CEO. “This distinction highlights our team’s commitment to best-in-class customer service, the landmark expansion of our network and cutting-edge technology. I’m grateful to our employees whose exceptional work continues to position XPO as a leader in innovation.”

According to a company press release, XPO is the only pure play LTL carrier on the list.

Criteria

Fortune’s “Most Innovative Companies” list is based on independent scores in three key categories, all of which are central to the service XPO provides its customers, according to the release. Categories include:

Innovation culture : XPO’s culture of innovation drives continuous service advancements for customers. The company achieved record service quality levels in 2024, including the lowest damage claims ratio in company history and it marked its 11th consecutive quarter of on-time service improvements, according to the release.

: XPO’s culture of innovation drives continuous service advancements for customers. The company achieved record service quality levels in 2024, including the lowest damage claims ratio in company history and it marked its 11th consecutive quarter of on-time service improvements, according to the release. Process innovation : XPO seamlessly transports 18 billion pounds of freight in North America each year, utilizing artificial intelligence and other proprietary technology to move shipments efficiently and cost effectively. Its operations are driven by 23,000 employees in North America, over 300 service centers and one of the youngest and most technologically advanced fleets in the industry – including custom trailers manufactured by XPO employees in the United States, according to the release.

: XPO seamlessly transports 18 billion pounds of freight in North America each year, utilizing artificial intelligence and other proprietary technology to move shipments efficiently and cost effectively. Its operations are driven by 23,000 employees in North America, over 300 service centers and one of the youngest and most technologically advanced fleets in the industry – including custom trailers manufactured by XPO employees in the United States, according to the release. Product innovation: XPO continually enhances its freight services to meet the fast-changing needs of today’s shippers. Over the last year, the company has opened 25 new service centers in key markets across the United States, providing greater access to customers and more capacity to handle their freight. XPO also has introduced new Premium Services for its customers’ most complex and critical shipments – from cross-border transportation and trade show shipping to specialized product rollouts, according to the release.

To develop its “Most Innovative” list, Fortune partnered with market research firm Statista to assess over 10,000 companies headquartered in the United States. Statista sourced input from a survey of more than 40,000 people as well as a panel of 2,500 experts across industries. The 300 companies with the highest overall scores were recognized on this year’s list.