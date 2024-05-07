XPO’s new Vegas service center opens

LAS VEGAS — Less-than-truckload carrier XPO has opened a new freight transportation center in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the center will serve as a linchpin for the company’s expanded trade show shipping service.

The new site, XPO’s second in Las Vegas, also enables faster service to local customers and more efficient routing of freight across the Southwest and Rockies, the news release notes.

“We’re pleased to continue opening our new service centers on schedule and to be deepening our presence in Nevada. Las Vegas is a vital shipping gateway for our customers and a major destination for trade shows and conventions,” Dave Bates, chief operating officer of XPO, said. “We’re excited about the opportunities this location creates for our customers and the elevated service it will enable us to provide in the region.”

XPO’s new 36,000 square foot Las Vegas service center is one of the area’s largest trucking facilities. Located on the south side of the city, it joins XPO’s location in North Las Vegas to provide world-class service to and from the area. The center also expands the company’s ability to provide trade show shipping service for customers.

This includes personalized support from XPO’s dedicated trade show concierge desk, five days of complimentary storage for shipments and the backing of the company’s seamless coast-to-coast network.

Over the past few days, XPO also opened service centers in Landover, Maryland, and Sherman, Texas.