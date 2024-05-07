RoadAware offers CDL safety course on navigating mountainous areas

DENVER — Mountainous terrain can be one of the most difficult for truckers to navigate, as the hills, valleys and sharp turns can present dozens of hazards for the unprepared driver.

RoadAware Safety Systems has launched a new program aimed at commercial motor vehicle drivers who want to learn more about safely navigating these areas of the country.

The Mountain Ready Certificate program is a comprehensive course designed to sharpen driver skills when driving on challenging road geometries, according to a news release.

Mountain Ready training sessions focus on managing a commercial motor vehicle on curves and descents, showing drivers not only how to manage the vehicle, but also why using the techniques are critical to truck safety in all difficult road geometries.

“Drivers don’t really lose their brakes,” said Scott Maurer, head of driver training at CDL 303. “They fail the brakes by overheating them on long descents. Drivers are not taught the basics of physics and vehicle dynamics that they must manage in mountainous terrain and difficult road geometries,” following the principles laid out in the Mountain Ready training program.

Practical sessions cover vehicle dynamics, the proper approach to braking, the selection of appropriate speed as the driver approaches a long descent, pre-and post-trip inspections and mountain weather.

“The Mountain Ready Training Certification program has never been offered in such detail, founded on data from our Road-Aware truck safety application.” said Brian Bullock, principal of RoadAware Safety Systems. “Our goal is to provide professional drivers with the tools and understanding to enable safe passage through mountainous terrain, sharp curves, and other potentially hazardous features of our nation’s highways.”