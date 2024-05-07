HDA Truck Pride announces 2024 Top Tech Competition semi-finalists

ST. LOUIS — Six HDA Truck Pride technicians have been chosen as 2024 Top Tech Competition semi-finalists for the Maryland SuperTech event at the end of June.

The American Trucking Associations Technology & Maintenance Council holds the National Technician Skills Competition — known as SuperTech — each year to recognize the skills of diesel truck and bus technicians around the country.

This event is supported by those states, such as Maryland, that have launched their own competitions.

“These six outstanding technicians demonstrated exceptional skill and expertise, emerging as the top performers among 81 competitors who completed the first-round exam administered through HDA Truck Pride University,” a news release states. “Now, all are set to advance to the second round of the competition, where they will compete in the Maryland SuperTech Competition.”

The finalists are:

Eric Curler — RT&T Repair (17 years of experience)

Scott Shumake — Gray Diesel & Equipment Services (24 years of experience)

Luke Noyes — Blaine Brothers (five years of experience)

Chad Narloch — Valley Truck Parts & Service (13 years of experience)

Adam Patterson — Vander Haag’s Inc. (12 years of experience)

Orville Labuda — Vander Haag’s Inc. (27 years of experience)

“These skilled technicians represent the best of our network, showcasing their skill, dedication and expertise as heavy-duty technicians,” according to the news release. “As they gear up for the Maryland SuperTech Competition, we are confident in their abilities to excel and make us proud. The top two performers among them will have the chance to compete on the national stage at TMC SuperTech in September.”

Martin Redilla, education manager at HDA Truck Pride, emphasized the importance of the Top Tech Competition, saying: “We believe in providing our technicians with opportunities for growth and development. The competition allows them to test their skills and enables them to learn from peers and identify areas for improvement. We are immensely proud of these technicians and their dedication to excellence, and we eagerly await their performance in Maryland.”