Yellow debt acquired by Citadel

WASHINGTON — An affiliate of investment firm Citadel has acquired around $485 million in Yellow Corp. debt from Apollo Global Management, according to a report in the Financial Times.

Yellow is currently seeking a bankruptcy loan to fund liquidation.

The Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which was filed Aug. 6, comes just three years after Yellow received $700 million in pandemic-era loans from the federal government. While a Chapter 11 filing is used to restructure debt while operations continue, Yellow, like other trucking companies in recent years, will liquidate and the U.S. will join other creditors unlikely to recover funds extended to the company.

Yellow fell into severe financial stress after a long stretch of poor management and strategic decisions dating back decades.

In 2019 two trucking companies, Celadon and New England Motor Freight, file for bankruptcy protection and liquidated.

The case is Yellow Corp. 23-11069, US Bankruptcy Court District of Delaware