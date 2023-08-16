Teamsters praising FMCSA for looking at rest-break rules

WASHINGTON — The Teamsters are applauding the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) for its announcement that it will consider petitions for waivers from the agency’s prior determinations that California and Washington meal and rest break rules for commercial drivers were preempted by federal hours-of-service regulations.

“FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson is taking steps in the right direction by accepting applications for waiver petitions,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien. “States should have the freedom to protect motorists and workers by implementing stronger meal and rest break requirements for professional drivers. This prevents tragedy – not just for commercial vehicle operators, but for everyone who uses our highways.”

In 2018, the FMCSA ruled that California’s MRBs for commercial motor vehicle drivers were preempted by federal hours-of-service regulations. The agency made the same determination in 2020 with regard to Washington state’s MRBs.

Both states’ rules are stricter than federal regulations.

Under the United States Code, states are prohibited from enforcing a law or regulation on commercial motor vehicle (CMV) safety that the Secretary of Transportation has determined to be preempted.