The Trucker Jobs Magazine – June 2021 Digital Edition

The Trucker News Staff
On the cover of The Trucker Jobs magazine is Liz Imel of Maverick Transportation who loves her life of hauling boats on flatbed trailers. With many roads to a driving career, a review of qualification standards are in Job Resources on page 9. Ken and Katie Faykosh share their life on the road with their mini Pomeranian and owner-operator Chad Fowler. On page 48, a special section on diesel prices and what to expect in the coming months are available in June’s The Trucker Jobs magazine. 

Click here for more issues of The Trucker Jobs Magazine online.

