The Trucker Jobs Magazine – May 2021 Digital Edition

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
1949

In May 2021’s The Trucker Jobs Magazine, Chip Warterfield with Upstaging Inc. shares what life is like as a transporter of concerts and performance stage productions. In job resources, the magazine covers the pros and cons of team driving with insight from Boyle Transportation. Protect against cargo theft as a truck driver with help from the section “Owning the Wheel,” and learn about James Childress’ peace of mind with his two cane corsos, War and Peace, in “Along for the Ride.” The Rig of the Month showcases a 2016 Kenworth called “The Duke” on page 26. 

