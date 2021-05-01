The Trucker Newspaper – Digital Edition May 01, 2021

May 2021’s first edition of The Trucker reviews the protest May Day 2020, with another protest planned to address the PRO Act and the disruption of jobs in trucking. Compliance Processing Group LLC of Texas is set to refund money after conducting a scam to Iowa truckers and the opening of the Pensacola Bay Bridge is delayed on page 3. Meera Joshi is President Biden’s new pick as the administrator for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is covered in this edition. Ahmed Shaaban, an owner-operator, made headlines when he blocked a California murder suspect in a police pursuit with his truck on the front page. Read this news and more for May.

