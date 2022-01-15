TheTrucker.com
The Trucker Newspaper – Digital Edition January 15, 2022

By The Trucker News Staff

In the Jan. 15 edition of The Trucker, you’ll read about how truck drivers helped others who were stranded when I-95 in Virginia was shut down during inclement weather. In the U.S., January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month. See our stories on Pages 4 and 19 to find out how the trucking community can help. In the business section, we take a look at tonnage for November. Thinking of buying a truck for your company? Make sure you pick the best engine for your needs; see story on Page 14. As always, the folks here at The Trucker love sharing stories about drivers. Check out Page 10’s At the Truckstop feature and find out how Andrea Lewis balances life, family and health while on the road.

The Trucker News Staff

