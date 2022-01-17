TheTrucker.com
Daimler issues recall over lighting problems

By The Trucker News Staff -
Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) LLC is recalling certain 2018 Freightliner models over lighting issues. (Courtesy: DTNA)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Daimler Trucks North America LLC (DTNA) is recalling certain 2018 Freightliner Custom Chassis models because the rear-mounted power distribution module may have internal damage, which could result in the rear marker lights, brake lights or turn signals to malfunction, according to a report filed with the National Highway and Transportation Safety Administration.

Models affected include: XBP, 2017-20; XBR, 2017-22; XBS, 2016-19; XCL, 2016-23; XCM, 2017-21; XCP, 2016-23; and XCR and 2017-23 XCS recreational vehicle chassis.

The remedy is currently under development.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 20. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at (800) 547-0712. DTNA’s number for this recall is FL917. This recall is an expansion of NHTSA recalls 20V-404 and 18V-502. Vehicles previously recalled will need to receive the new remedy repair once it is available.

The Trucker News Staff

