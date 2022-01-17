PACCAR recall focuses on methane detection systems

BELLVUE, Wash. — PACCAR Incorporated is recalling certain 2016-22 Peterbilt 567, 579, 2021-22 Peterbilt 536, 2017-21 Kenworth T880, 2016-22 Kenworth T680, 2018-20 Kenworth T440, 2020 Kenworth T270 and 2021 Kenworth T280 tractors because the methane detection systems will not function if they lose power, according to a report filed with the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration.
Dealers will re-wire the warning alarm free of charge.
Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 26. Owners may contact Peterbilt customer service at (940) 591-4220 and Kenworth customer service at (425) 828-5888.
PACCAR’s numbers for this recall are 21KWH and 21PBN.
