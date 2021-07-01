The Trucker Newspaper – Digital Edition July 1, 2021

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
2745

The first July edition of The Trucker focuses on Connecticut legislators reviewing a trucks-only road tax. Bridge closures are planned for the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge on page four. The Trucker Trainer switches it up with an insight into telematics and country music star Randy Travis is in the Rhythm of the Road review. The Ask The Attorney section covers the methods used for interpreting the U.S. Constitution and At The Truck Stop features Don Talley, the TravelCenters of America’s 2021 Citizen Driver. A backlog of truck orders is nearing 10 months according to reports and an overview of avoiding parking pitfalls is covered in Business. A hairdresser turned trucker and a couple’s successes in their small business with a galaxy truck are making headway in the trucking world.

SevenoaksAnimatedAd300x250v2

Click here for more issues of The Trucker Newspaper online.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here