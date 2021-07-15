The Trucker Newspaper – Digital Edition July 15, 2021

The Trucker’s July 15 edition has all the information on bridges. The closure of the I-40 bridge sparks a conversation on recent bridges. Aside from the catastrophe, the charges could be dropped for a truck driver who drove through a crowd of Minneapolis protesters last year and the Iowa Department of Transportation partners with the agriculture industry to handle livestock and transport crashes. ‘Ask the Attorney’ Brad Klepper reviews how hate speech fits into the First Amendment and Women in Trucking’s Nikki Weaver is a Driver of the Year in ‘At The Truck Stop.’ In business, freight volumes are down, while a capacity keeps rates high and preparation and detail can aid inspections to go smoothly. Autonomous research and tests and connectivity are covered. The Vietnam Veteran Memorial is taking its monuments through cities across the country and Herschel Evans is chosen as the Lytx Coach of the Year.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.