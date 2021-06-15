The June 15 edition of The Trucker contains transportation issues within the agriculture industry and updates on phase two of the I-40 bridge repairs and what to expect in the 2021 hurricane season. Inside the edition, you’ll find the research priorities for the American Transportation Research Institute, the dates for this year’s Brake Safety Week from the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance, and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s CDL and CDP extension waiver. Due to the extension, The Trucker Trainer column provides information on scheduling a medical certification for CDL holders on page eight. The “At The Truck Stop” section features one of two of the TravelCenters of America’s Citizen Drivers, Dusty Porter, while the business section features the “roaring trucking economy” from April freight levels. The June 15 edition helps owner-operators to find factoring helpful in cash flow and read about the Wisconsin Driver of the Year all in the same issue.
Home Digital Editions The Trucker Newspaper – Digital Edition June 15, 2021
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.