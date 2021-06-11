FMCSA declares Mexico-licensed trucker an imminent hazard after fatal crash, failed sobriety tests

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has declared Mexico-licensed commercial driver Cecilio Eliut Camacho-Montoya to be an imminent hazard to public safety and prohibited him from operating any commercial motor vehicle in the U.S. Camacho-Montoya was served the federal order on June 9, 2021.

On May 19, 2021, Camacho-Montoya, who held an expired Mexican CDL, was operating a commercial truck on State Highway 55 in Eagle, Ada County, Idaho, when, according to witnesses, he failed to stop for a red traffic light at the intersection of Highways 55 and 44. Camacho-Montoya’s truck crashed into another vehicle, fatally injuring its driver.

Following the crash, Camacho-Montoya agreed to submit to three standardized field sobriety tests administered at the scene by the Idaho State Police; Camacho-Montoya failed all three tests. He subsequently agreed at the crash scene to two breathalyzer tests. The first test sample showed a breath alcohol content (BrAC) of 0.222; the second, 0.214. Approximately four hours after the crash, at the Ada County Jail, Camacho-Montoya tested at 0.080, with a test fourth showing at 0.078.

Possessing an alcohol concentration of greater than 0.04 while operating a commercial vehicle weighing more than 26,001 pounds and requiring a CDL is a violation of federal safety regulations.

The State of Idaho has charged Camacho-Montoya with felony aggravated driving under the influence (DUI) and felony vehicle manslaughter.

A subsequent investigation by FMCSA personnel found that Camacho-Montoya, in the days leading up to the crash, on multiple occasions, had falsified his records-of-duty-status and had exceeded the allowable on-duty driving hours permitted by federal regulations.

Camacho-Montoya may not operate a commercial motor vehicle in the U.S. until he successfully completes the statutorily required return-to-duty process overseen by a substance abuse professional.