FMCSA declares Mexico-licensed trucker an imminent hazard after fatal crash, failed sobriety tests

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
82
Red and Blue Lights
According to witnesses, Mexico-licensed trucker Cecilio Eliut Camacho-Montoya on May 19, 2021, failed to stop at a red traffic signal in Eagle, Idaho, crashing into another vehicle and fatally injuring the driver.

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has declared Mexico-licensed commercial driver Cecilio Eliut Camacho-Montoya to be an imminent hazard to public safety and prohibited him from operating any commercial motor vehicle in the U.S. Camacho-Montoya was served the federal order on June 9, 2021.

SevenoaksAnimatedAd300x250v2

On May 19, 2021, Camacho-Montoya, who held an expired Mexican CDL, was operating a commercial truck on State Highway 55 in Eagle, Ada County, Idaho, when, according to witnesses, he failed to stop for a red traffic light at the intersection of Highways 55 and 44. Camacho-Montoya’s truck crashed into another vehicle, fatally injuring its driver.

Following the crash, Camacho-Montoya agreed to submit to three standardized field sobriety tests administered at the scene by the Idaho State Police; Camacho-Montoya failed all three tests. He subsequently agreed at the crash scene to two breathalyzer tests. The first test sample showed a breath alcohol content (BrAC) of 0.222; the second, 0.214. Approximately four hours after the crash, at the Ada County Jail, Camacho-Montoya tested at 0.080, with a test fourth showing at 0.078.

Possessing an alcohol concentration of greater than 0.04 while operating a commercial vehicle weighing more than 26,001 pounds and requiring a CDL is a violation of federal safety regulations.

The State of Idaho has charged Camacho-Montoya with felony aggravated driving under the influence (DUI) and felony vehicle manslaughter.

A subsequent investigation by FMCSA personnel found that Camacho-Montoya, in the days leading up to the crash, on multiple occasions, had falsified his records-of-duty-status and had exceeded the allowable on-duty driving hours permitted by federal regulations.

Camacho-Montoya may not operate a commercial motor vehicle in the U.S. until he successfully completes the statutorily required return-to-duty process overseen by a substance abuse professional.

Previous articleThe Daily Trucker | Tamera Surgis Shipping Wars
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR